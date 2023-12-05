Democratic Wisconsin governor vetoes bill to ban gender-affirming care for kids

Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed a bill that sought to outlaw gender-affirming care for minors. The veto Wednesday was expected from Evers, who has promised to strike down any proposals from the Republican-controlled state Legislature that he believes…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







