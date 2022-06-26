Democratic U.S. Senate candidates pound Ron Johnson as they vie for support at the state party convention
Ron Johnson, who faces the winner of the Aug. 9 primary, is considered one of the more vulnerable Republican incumbents during the midterm cycle.
Ron Johnson now says he helped coordinate effort to pass false elector slates to Pence,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 26, 2022 at 8:01 PM
In response to Johnson's explanation, a Pennsylvania Republican said: "Senator Johnson's statements about Representative Kelly are patently false."
Democratic U.S. Senate candidates take jabs at Ron Johnson as they vie for support at the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 26, 2022 at 7:52 PM
Wisconsin congressional delegation splits along party lines on passage of bipartisan gun...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 26, 2022 at 4:07 PM
Baldwin said the measure "will help protect people from gun violence," while Johnson called the bill "a classic example of Washington dysfunction."
Gov. Tony Evers vows to offer doctors clemency if they are prosecuted under the state's...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 26, 2022 at 2:18 AM
In the shadow of Roe v. Wade being overturned, state Democrats gathered in La Crosse for their first in-person convention in three years.
Ted Cruz speaks in Milwaukee, predicts a 'red tsunami' as colleague Ron Johnson wages...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 26, 2022 at 12:10 AM
Cruz, who won Wisconsin's Republican primary for president in 2016, returned to a warm welcome at a summit at the Wisconsin Center.
Supreme Court abortion ruling prompts rallies in Milwaukee, Green Bay, Appleton
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 25, 2022 at 9:31 PM
The U.S. Supreme Court's decision Friday striking down Roe v. Wade spurred rallies around Wisconsin, including Milwaukee, Green Bay and Appleton.
NFL flag football tournament brings 48 teams and 480 youth players to Green Bay
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 25, 2022 at 9:28 PM
Green Bay Packers hosted their first NFL FLAG Regional Tournament Saturday.
COVID-19 case count and hospitalizations data continue to flatten in Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 25, 2022 at 5:45 PM
Data from the state Department of Health Services shows a flattening of COVID-19 case count and hospitalizations.
