Democratic Senate leader Janet Bewley says voters are 'not smart' to reject tax increases
(((WisconsinReport))) TO GET WISCONSIN VOTING RESULTS FOR THE NOVEMBER 3, 2020 GENERAL ELECTION, CLICK OR TAP ON THIS LINK. Clicking or tapping on this link will NOT take you away from WisconsinReport.com. The Voting Tally Results will Open In A New Window. TALLIES ARE UPDATED ON AN ONGOING BASIS UNTIL FINALS ARE LISTED. (((WisconsinReport))) MORE INFO IN OUR WiscReport News Ticker soon to follow. ->>>>
The top Senate Democrat said voters in her northern Wisconsin district will likely oppose raising their taxes because they’re “not smart” during an event that was broadcast Wednesday.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Democratic Senate leader Janet Bewley says voters in her district are 'not smart' to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 3, 2021 at 6:15 PM
The top Senate Democrat said voters in her northern Wisconsin district will likely oppose raising their taxes because they're "not smart" during an event that was broadcast Wednesday.
-
You won't collect coins or weapons in this video game. Instead, you'll gain wisdom about...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 3, 2021 at 6:06 PM
An educational video game designed by a University of Wisconsin-Stout student teaches children about Ojibwe Native American culture and sovereignty.
-
Gov. Tony Evers suggests schools could start year early to help students catch up
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 3, 2021 at 5:41 PM
The former state superintendent also suggested schools could offer more summer courses.
-
Green Bay School Board names Laura Laitinen-Warren to finish Kristina Shelton's term
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 3, 2021 at 5:37 PM
Laura Laitinen-Warren, who succeeds Kristina Shelton, gives Green Bay School Board what might be its first-ever representative from the Oneida Tribe
-
Mauston School District Meetings
by WRJC WebMaster on March 3, 2021 at 5:16 PM
-
Slow Start Doesn’t Hamper New Lisbon in Volleyball Opener as they Defeat Wonewoc-Center...
by WRJC WebMaster on March 3, 2021 at 3:46 PM
-
Elections Commission to more frequently contact voters who may have moved
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 3, 2021 at 3:41 PM
The Wisconsin Elections Commission is considering making more frequent contacts with voters who may have moved to more easily resolve address issues.
-
Green Bay police searching for man with 'distinct jacket' after armed robbery
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 3, 2021 at 2:43 PM
Officers responded around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to a report of an armed robbery in the 2200 block of Manitowoc Road, according to Green Bay police.
-
Green Bay firefighters rescue four people from third-floor windows during apartment fire
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 3, 2021 at 1:51 PM
Fire crews responded around 5 a.m. Wednesday to an apartment fire with reports that four people were trapped inside on the third floor, according to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.