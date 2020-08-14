Democratic-related claims ahead of DNC
Pandemic resurgence forces universities to cancel rescheduled commencement ceremonies
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 14, 2020 at 9:37 PM
Universities across the state are adapting their commencement plans to ensure safety amid the pandemic.
Wisconsin COVID-19 cases top 1,000 on Friday
by Bob Hague on August 14, 2020 at 9:30 PM
COVID-19 numbers in Wisconsin trended upward again on Friday. The rate of positive coronavirus tests was 9.8%, and the Department of Health Services reported 1,021 new cases. It’s the seventh time DHS has reported 1,000 or more new cases in a […]
Ron Johnson says his Biden probe could aid Trump's reelection, dismisses ethics complaint...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 14, 2020 at 9:23 PM
Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin said this week that his ongoing investigations could help President Donald Trump win reelection.
A Brookfield mom called mask wearing and social distancing 'pagan rituals' at an Elmbrook...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 14, 2020 at 7:15 PM
"My kids are Christians. They are not subject to face coverings."
Canadian oil company withdraws application to condemn property for pipeline reroute in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 14, 2020 at 7:13 PM
The company withdrew the application after it was able to reach an agreement with landowners along the new route of Line 5 in the northern Wisconsin.
Man charged in Diemel brothers' deaths seeks dismissal of charges
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 14, 2020 at 6:39 PM
Garland Nelson, of Braymer, Missouri, wants two charges of abandoning a corpse dismissed.
WIAA approves alternate fall sports schedule for spring
by Bill Scott on August 14, 2020 at 5:46 PM
The WIAA Board of Control approved a number of measures on Friday morning, including an alternate fall season plan for schools that can’t participate in fall sports due to coronavirus restrictions. On a 11-0 vote, a modified winter-alternate […]
Bice: Democrats say it's 'absurd' to claim Mickey Mouse and Bernie Sanders signed Kanye...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 14, 2020 at 4:38 PM
A lawyer for the Democratic Party says it should not have to prove that Mickey Mouse and Bernie Sanders' signatures are bogus on Kanye West's ballot petition.
