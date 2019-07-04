Democratic presidential candidates to make town hall appearance in Milwaukee next week
Four Democrats running for president have scheduled an appearance next Thursday at a Milwaukee town hall event. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, former U-S Housing Secretary Julian Castro and former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke will appear at the July 11th event organized by the League of United Latin American Citizens. Wisconsin is […]
Source: WRN.com
