Democratic Party of Wisconsin – Wisconsin Dems exaggerate with claim that Tim Michels believes gay people shouldn’t be out in public
Says “Tim Michels doesn’t think gay people should be out in public.”
Source: Politifacts.com
Ron Johnson rebukes Robin Vos for canceling Gableman election subpoenas, signaling...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 2, 2022 at 3:22 PM
Johnson's criticism comes at a sensitive time for Republicans who are dealing with rifts over the continued focus on the settled 2020 election.
Oconto County District Attorney Edward Burke Jr. resigns; Gov. Tony Evers seeks interim DA
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 2, 2022 at 3:02 PM
Burke's retirement comes after Assistant District Attorney Lisa Rowe's resignation in early May.
School canceled at Martin Elementary after burst water pipe floods classrooms
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 2, 2022 at 2:36 PM
A water pipe in a new addition at Martin Elementary broke, flooding several classrooms. The school has no running water.
Fact check: Dems exaggerate claim on Michels' stance on gay rights
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 2, 2022 at 2:30 PM
Democratic Party of Wisconsin exaggerates claim that Tim Michels believes gay people shouldn't be out in public
When fall colors are expected to peak in Wisconsin in 2022
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 2, 2022 at 2:00 PM
Drought could affect the vibrancy of autumn colors in parts of Wisconsin, but the display should be beautiful as always.
De Pere teenager killed in crash Thursday evening near Chilton; Green Bay teenager...
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on September 2, 2022 at 12:53 PM
Authorities say the vehicle was traveling north on Lemke Road, but it left the roadway and struck a tree.
Two years of free school lunch for all students is ending. Here's what that means for...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 2, 2022 at 11:00 AM
This year, Wisconsin students will be back on the pre-pandemic school lunch system where families will have to apply to get free or discounted meals.
Joined by a mom who lost her son, Brown County officials announce plan to fight 'scourge'...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 2, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Other parents "need to educate their children about how dangerous fentanyl is," said Sandra Ranck, whose son died from a recent overdose.
'We solve problems': Zepnick Solutions of Green Bay does right for customers, employees
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 2, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Zepnick's desire to become an entrepreneur was bred in his childhood. His father owned a construction company, where he worked in high school, college
