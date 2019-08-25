Democratic National Convention:  Nearly Half Of Delegates Will Stay In Illinois

Almost half of the delegates to next summer’s Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee will actually be staying in Illinois hotels. Party officials have started calling the major event a “regional convention.” Delegates from more than a dozen states will be located in Rosemont, Illinois, more than 80 miles from downtown Milwaukee. Visitors from 10 states will spend their off time in Pewaukee, Brookfield and Wauwatosa, but no hotels in Racine, Kenosha, Ozaukee or Sheyboygan counties are involved. The 2020 convention is expected to draw 50-thousand visitors to the area.

