Democratic National Convention Could Make It Tough For Downtown Residents, Businesses

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett says he is confident no businesses will be forced to close while thousands of delegates, press and others attend the Democratic National Convention next summer. Democratic Host Committee President Liz Gilbert says it’s a priority to minimize the disruption during the national event. Organizers discussed the security perimeter around the meeting space Monday in Milwaukee. Based on experiences at previous conventions, people can expect to see security fences, officers conducting car-sweeps and credential checks at several access points.

