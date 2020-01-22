Democratic National Committee targets Wisconsin, 5 other states for ramped up 2020 ground game
Wisconsin is among six states Democrats will target with more offices and staff in bid to defeat President Donald Trump in November.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
