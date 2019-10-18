Democratic National Committee – DNC off on Trump, Wisconsin manufacturing jobs

The Truth-o-Meter says: Mostly False | DNC off on Trump, Wisconsin manufacturing jobs



If there’s one thing President Donald Trump can’t get enough of, it’s reminding the American people about the economy. And nearly three years into his presidency, it seems like his favorite topic is jobs. In 2016, Trump ran on promises to create millions of jobs and bring back work to traditional American blue-collar industries such as steel, manufacturing and coal mining. But the Democratic National Committee says the opposite has happened with manufacturing jobs in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania — two states Trump narrowly carried over Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election. "Trump promised to bring manufacturing jobs back to Pennsylvania …

>> More

Source: Politifacts.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.