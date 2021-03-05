Democratic legislative leaders discuss prospects for marijuana legalization
Democratic leaders in the Wisconsin legislature think the state may be edging closer to legalizing medical marijuana. State Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley (D-Mason) told WisPolitics on Thursday that she thinks a standalone bill to legalize medical cannabis could pass. “I believe it could pass as a standalone, but for now it’s in the budget.” […]
by Bob Hague on March 5, 2021 at 2:53 PM
Resilience of a 'half-lunged badass': Cancer didn't stop UWSP runner Kalena Clauer, and...
by Stevens Point Journal on March 5, 2021 at 11:47 AM
Despite missing half her left lung and her thyroid gland, Kalena Clauer runs as fast as she can for the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.
'Plan for the worst and hope for the best': Here's what local event planners are doing to...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 5, 2021 at 11:45 AM
Although event-planning organizations feel optimistic about the vaccine rollout, they're working through layoffs and tight planning timelines.
Gov. Tony Evers asks second Republican commissioner to step aside in election case
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 5, 2021 at 3:58 AM
Gov. Tony Evers is seeking the removal of an official from a case that will decide whether Evers properly handled the 2020 presidential results.
Wisconsin nursing homes see a 97% drop in COVID-19 cases since the first week of...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 5, 2021 at 12:22 AM
Wisconsin nursing homes reported only eight residents tested positive for COVID-19 in the latest week reported to the federal government.
Ethan's Law: Bill to protect foster children from abusers clears first hurdle
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 4, 2021 at 11:53 PM
Ethan Hauschultz of Manitowoc died an agonizing death after an hour of 'punishment' ordered by his foster father, who had once been covicted of abuse
Ron Johnson pledges to slow down passage of stimulus bill with out-loud reading of...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 4, 2021 at 11:46 PM
Johnson said Wednesday afternoon on a WISN radio show that he plans to force a full reading of the stimulus bill, which could take up to 10 hours.
2 Pewaukee men arrested for series of burglaries, including a Brown County bowling alley...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 4, 2021 at 10:48 PM
Deputies said Andrew Krombholz and Jeremy Wondrachek were involved in a set of burglaries in different counties in December and January.
Female Eagle Scouts? 15 young women in Wisconsin's Bay-Lakes Council soar as part of...
by Fond du Lac Reporter on March 4, 2021 at 9:45 PM
"Girls can now take chances they never had before and learn skills that will stay with them for life," said new Eagle Scout Tiffany Girard.
