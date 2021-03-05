Democratic legislative leaders discuss prospects for marijuana legalization

Democratic leaders in the Wisconsin legislature think the state may be edging closer to legalizing medical marijuana. State Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley (D-Mason) told WisPolitics on Thursday that she thinks a standalone bill to legalize medical cannabis could pass. “I believe it could pass as a standalone, but for now it’s in the budget.” […]

