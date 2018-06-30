Democratic Candidates for Governor Will be in Reedsburg July 8th

In order to assist voters in making an informed decision about the large group of candidates running in the August 14th Democratic Primary Election for Governor, several local groups are sponsoring a forum featuring six of the eight candidates. On Sunday, July 8, from 2 to 4 in the afternoon, the public can hear the candidates answer questions and present their positions. The forum will be held at the CAL Center, Reedsburg Area High School, 1100 South Albert Avenue.

This may be the only chance local voters have to meet all of the candidates and to learn where they stand on important issues. The following candidates have confirmed their attendance: Matt Flynn, Mike McCabe, Josh Pade, Paul Soglin, Kelda Roys, and Kathleen Vinehout. The event is hosted by The Reedsburg Area Concerned Citizens, and sponsored by The Democratic Party of Sauk County, the Progressive Caucus of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, and Our Wisconsin Revolution. This event is free and the public is encouraged to bring non-perishable food items for the Reedsburg Food Pantry.

Source: WRJC.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.