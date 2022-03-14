Democrat Sarah Godlewski releases first TV ad in her bid for U.S. Senate, takes swipe at Republican Ron Johnson
Sarah Godlewski mentions her role as state treasurer while taking a swipe at Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, who is running for a third term.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Trial starts for Green Bay man accused of slashing former Yellow Cab owner over 200 times...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 14, 2022 at 11:53 PM
Former taxicab company owner Douglas Caldwell, 73, was brutally killed in his Green Bay house on St. Patrick's Day, 2020.
-
DOJ files suit against Tyco Fire Products, alleging company failed to keep Marinette,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 14, 2022 at 9:21 PM
The state filed a suit saying that Tyco Fire Products knowingly violated state law surrounding discharges of toxic PFAS.
-
Democrat Sarah Godlewski releases first TV ad in her bid for U.S. Senate, takes swipe at...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 14, 2022 at 5:13 PM
Sarah Godlewski's first TV ad for U.S Senate mentions her role as state treasurer while taking a swipe at Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson.
-
Myers, Larry Age 74 of Grand Marsh
by WRJC WebMaster on March 14, 2022 at 4:19 PM
-
State Will Spend $300K On Improvements For Forest Roads Juneau County to See $2,000
by WRJC WebMaster on March 14, 2022 at 4:11 PM
-
Mauston Woman Named Finalist for Alice in Dairyland
by WRJC WebMaster on March 14, 2022 at 4:10 PM
-
U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan can't get U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson on the phone and accuses the Oshkosh...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 14, 2022 at 4:01 PM
In February, Ron Johnson blocked the nomination of Mark Pocan's brother to a U.S. District Court seat in Green Bay.
-
Local Sports Action from the Weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on March 14, 2022 at 3:03 PM
-
Juvenile Makes Threats Towards Mauston High School
by WRJC WebMaster on March 14, 2022 at 2:53 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.