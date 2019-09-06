Democrat Ron Kind Wants Congress To Reclaim Its Authority

Congressman Ron Kind says that congress has deferred to the executive branch on trade policy for decades. The Wisconsin Democrat says he wants Congress to take back its authority — especially during what he calls the failure of President Trump’s trade wars. Kind says there is bipartisan support for restricting the president’s powers to set trade policy and enact tariffs. China announced earlier this week that a new round of trade talks will begin next month.

