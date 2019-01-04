Democrat Ron Kind votes against Pelosi for Speaker

Nancy Pelosi is once again Speaker of the House, but not without some dissension in among House Democrats, including Ron Kind. Congressman Kind was one of 15 Democrats who voted against Nancy Pelosi as Speaker of the House. Kind instead voted for Chief Democrat whip John Lewis. Other people who received the protest vote included […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.