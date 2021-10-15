Democrat Rebecca Cooke Of Eau Claire Joining The Race For Congress

A third Democrat is running for Congress in Wisconsin’s 3rd district in 2022. Rebecca Cooke of Eau Claire currently serves on the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation and is small business owner. Cooke joins state Senator Brad Pfaff of Onalaska and Brett Knudsen of Holmen in the race for the Democratic nomination. They hope to succeed Congressman Ron Kind who is retiring. Republican candidate Derrick Van Orden will be running again after a narrow loss to Kind in 2020.

Source: WRJC.com







