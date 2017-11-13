Democrat Mitchell launches campaign for governor

Another Democrat has entered the crowded field of those hoping to run against Republican Governor Scott Walker next year. Mahlon Mitchell, who serves as president of the Professional Fire Fighters of Wisconsin, announced his campaign for the Democratic nomination during stops across Wisconsin on Monday. Speaking in Madison, Mitchell said he wants to focus on […]

Source: WRN.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.