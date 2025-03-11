Democrat David Gottfried easily wins Minnesota House special election, restoring a 67-67 power split
Voters in a Minnesota House district at the center of a post-election drama have decisively chosen Democrat David Gottfried in a race that leaves control of the House tied. Gottfried got about 70% of the vote to defeat Republican Paul…
2024-2025 SCC GBB All Conference Teams
by WRJC WebMaster on March 11, 2025 at 7:53 PM
1st TeamKylie Heller Mauston 12Haddie Showen Westfield 12Holly Goodwin Westfield 12Natalie Backhaus Wisconsin Dells 11Ashiya Hopkins Wisconsin Dells 11 SECOND TEAMPiper Moyer Adams-Friendship 9Bre Heller Mauston 11Catie Lavold Mauston 11Halle […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on March 11, 2025 at 1:00 PM
St. Patrick’s Day Parade this Saturday (MILWAUKEE) Milwaukee’s largest St. Patrick’s Day celebration returns this weekend. The 57th Shamrock Club of Wisconsin St. Patrick’s Day Parade will feature Irish dancers, pipe and drum […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on March 11, 2025 at 10:58 AM
The Packers got the ball rolling in free agency with a pair of deals on Monday – The Green Bay Phoenix women play in the Horizon League Championship game today, in search of their 22nd straight win – The Bucks take on the Packers in […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on March 11, 2025 at 8:43 AM
‘Irresponsible spending’ – JFC co-chairs react to Evers’ $4.3 billion capitol budget plan (MADISON) Governor Tony Evers has unveiled a capital budget he calls a critical step to address aging infrastructure. With a $4.3 […]
Smith, Wayne Arthur Age 77 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on March 10, 2025 at 4:08 PM
Wayne Arthur Smith, 77, of Friendship, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, March 7, 2025, surrounded by his loving family. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 15, 2025 at the Arkdale Trinity Lutheran […]
Royall Survives Highland to win 3rd Straight Regional Championship
by WRJC WebMaster on March 10, 2025 at 3:16 PM
The Royall Panthers boys basketball survived in overtime to win their third straight regional championship knocking off Highland 60-53 in overtime. It was a back in forth 2nd half that saw Royall up 50-47 with less than 10 seconds to go when […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on March 10, 2025 at 9:53 AM
USDA releases dairy grants paused by DOGE (WASHINGTON DC) Dairy farmers and processors in Wisconsin and across the US will receive promised reimbursements under the Dairy Business Innovation Initiative grant program. The funding held up by Elon […]
Highlighting 2025 Milwaukee Brewers’ Season Events with Chief Operating Officer Marti...
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on March 9, 2025 at 8:29 PM
WRN morning anchor and reporter Ted Ehlen talks with Milwaukee Brewers Chief Operating Officer Marti Wronski. Topics included in the discussion include Marti being the first female COO of a Major League Baseball team, remembering the late and […]
Camp Douglas Man Convicted of Child Sex Crimes
by WRJC WebMaster on March 7, 2025 at 6:03 PM
Thursday, Monroe County District Attorney Kevin D. Croninger announced thaton March 05, 2025, a Monroe County jury convicted 54 year old, of Brian J. Jones of sevencharges related to sexual assault of a child including, Sexual Assault of a Child […]
