Dem Rebecca Cooke launches 3rd CD campaign

A former Eau Claire small-business owner has launched a second campaign for Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District. Democrat Rebecca Cooke’s announcement launches the 2024 race for a critical seat that could factor in Democrats’ efforts to regain control of the House. Let’s finish what we started! 💪 Join the team: https://t.co/DzUikvcGnd pic.twitter.com/eW3Gn9HayI — Rebecca Cooke (@RebeccaforWI) […] Source: WRN.com







