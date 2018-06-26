Dem lawmakers want Matt Flynn to drop campaign for governor

Two Democrats want another Democrat to drop out of the race for governor. Matt Flynn says he will not drop out. State Representative Melissa Sargent (D-Madison) says Flynn’s prior work as legal counsel for the Catholic Archdiocese of Milwaukee should cause him to reconsider that. “What Matt has done, is he has pivoted and distracted,” […]

Source: WRN.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.