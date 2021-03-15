Dem lawmakers propose ending tipped minimum wage in Wisconsin

Two Democratic state lawmakers propose ending what they term a “sub-minimum wage” that is paid employees in Wisconsin restaurants. Senator Chris Larson (D-Milwaukee) said Monday that the tipped minimum wage can be as little as $2.33 an hour. “This is simply not enough,” Larson said. “The understanding is, when a person is paid that, the […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.