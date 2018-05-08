Delores Preston Shaw of Sevierville, TN and Formally of Rural Wonewoc

Delores Preston Shaw, formerly of rural Wonewoc and a 1964 graduate of Wonewoc-Center High Shcool died Thursday, December 21, 2017 at Brookdale Senior Living Center, Sevierville, TN.

A Gravesite Memorial service will be held at the Pine Eden Cemetary in Wonewoc at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday May 19th.

Memorials may be directed to Alzheimers Research Foundation or Carl Nelson Animal Shelter, Mauston.

Source: WRJC.com

