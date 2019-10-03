Dells Woman Mauston Man Each Face Multiple Drug Charges
A local pair is each facing drug charges after being pulled over October 2nd. Authorities noticed a vehicle driving slow and weaving in and out of its lane around 12:11am Wednesday morning. A traffic stop was conducted near a Mauston Motel. Deputies requested the K9 unit as they made contact with 31 year old Zachary Beers of Mauston and 36 year old Megan Smith of Wisconsin Dells. Smith claimed they were returning from grocery shopping in the Dells and claimed they did not have any drugs on them that she was aware of. The K9 unit arrived and alerted authorities to the presence of drugs. Beers was searched and authorities found a syringe in his pocket. Beers said he had used it earlier in the week to inject himself with heroin. Inside the vehicle authorities found several drug paraphernalia items and a crystal like substance in a pack of Pall Malls. The substance was later tested to be methamphetamine. Authorities also located a substance later tested to be heroin. Smith and Beers were arrested without incident. They each face charges of Possession of Narcotic Drugs, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Source: WRJC.com
