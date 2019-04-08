Dells Woman Facing 4th Offense OWI Charge

A Wisconsin Dells woman is facing her 4th Offense OWI as well as other charges after she was pulled over in Juneau County on April 1st. A Juneau County Deputy was driving on Highway 12 searching for people who had been involved in a domestic situation. He noticed a vehicle described in the domestic, driving by him. The Deputy activated his lights and siren to conduct a stop but the vehicle would not stop and kept driving for about a mile. As the deputy approached the vehicle driven by 40 year old Tina Decorah he noticed a strong smell of alcohol and noticed open beer cans in the car. Decorah told the deputy she did not stop because she was calling someone to pick up her car because her license was revoked. Decorah blew a .086 PBT and agreed to a blood draw. The deputy also found “dabbs” that contained THC.

Source: WRJC.com





