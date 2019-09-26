Dells Woman Arrested for Felony Bail Jumping

On September 22nd authorities were dispatched to a Johnson Street residence in the town of Lyndon. They were dispatched due to an unwanted party. As authorities arrived they discovered 40 year old Tina Decorah of Wisconsin Dells at the residence. Decorah was not the unwanted person but it was discovered she had been drinking. Drinking alcohol broke a condition of her bond so she was placed under arrest for that and also for having an open case in Juneau County. She faces a charge of Felony Bail Jumping.

Source: WRJC.com





