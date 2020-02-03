Dells Woman Accused of Hitting People and Damaging Property In Town of Lyndon

A Dells woman is facing charges after allegedly attacking another person and kicking a car. On January 27th authorities were dispatched to a Lage Road residence in the town of Lyndon for a disturbance. Allegedly 36 year old Megan Lemoine was hitting people and damaging vehicles at the property. A witness said Lemoine was stressed out due to a court appearance she was to have in Sauk County. A witness took a cell phone video of Lemoine attacking the victim. Lemoine attacked the victim while holding a young child. Lemoine also allegedly kicked a vehicle causing minor damage. She faces charges of Bail Jumping, Battery, Criminal Damage to Property, and Disorderly Conduct.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.