Dells Uber Driver Accused of Sexual Assault

A Wisconsin Dells Uber Driver is facing charges after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman in the Town of Caledonia. 42 year old Svetoslav Markov picked up the woman on July 3rd at Wilderness Resort. Authorities received information from Uber on September 24th. Markov has been taken off of the Uber app. The woman allegedly called for an Uber after getting into an argument with her fiancé. She and Markov bonded on their ride to a hotel near Portage. At this point Markov attempted to kiss the woman and eventually tried to push it further despite her saying “No”. Markov could face 10 years in prison if convicted.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.