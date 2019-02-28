Dells Resort Guest Finds Stash Of Used Syringes
A guest at a Wisconsin Dells resort says her boyfriend found a stash of used syringes when a toilet paper holder fell off the wall in their room. The incident happened Monday at the Polynesian Water Park Hotel. Brooke Abel tells reporters some of the needles weren’t capped and a few still had blood visible. Wisconsin Dells police report about 20 used syringes were found.
Source: WRJC.com
