Dells Police Arrest Suspect In Woman’s Death

Wisconsin Dells police have arrested a man in the death of a 23-year-old woman. The Wisconsin Dells department got a call from Pennsylvania for a welfare check — and that’s when the woman’s body was found. A person of interest was identified immediately and when the suspect returned to the home, he was taken into custody without a fight. No names have been released. Police say this was a domestic incident and an autopsy on the victim’s body will be done today (Friday).

Source: WRJC.com





