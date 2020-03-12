Dells Man Facing 4th Offense OWI after Being Pulled over in Kildare Township

A Wisconsin Dells man is facing his 4th Offense OWI after being pulled over on March 8th near Old County HH in Kildare Township. A Juneau County Deputy noticed a truck traveling at a high rate of speed pass him on County HWY HH. The Deputy turned around to follow the truck but initially lost sight of it but then rediscovered it trying to back on to Riverview Ridge Road. The deputy made contact with the driver 37 year old Jeff Jurkowski. Jurkowski told authorities he had been trying to elude them. The deputy could smell an odor of alcohol coming from Jurkowski. The Deputy observed several clues of impairment from Jurkowski during a field sobriety test. Jurkowski blew a PBT of .185 and was placed under arrest.

Source: WRJC.com





