Dells Man Faces Drug Charges after being Pulled over in Lyndon Station

A Wisconsin Dells man is facing drug charges after having a light out on his boat trailer. On September 2nd a Juneau County Deputy noticed a truck pulling a boat in Lyndon Station. The boat trailer had a light out and the deputy initiated a traffic stop. The Driver 34 year old Timothy Platt immediately exited the vehicle and the deputy told him to stay where he was and requested backup. Platt interrupted the deputy several times and had exaggerated speech and movements. He became irritable because the deputy would not just let him go. Backup arrived with the K9 unit and the K9 was able to alert to the presence of drugs in the vehicle. Authorities located marijuana and cocaine in the center console. Platt faces charges of Possession of Cocaine and Possession of THC.

Source: WRJC.com





