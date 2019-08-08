Dells Man Drowns in Wisconsin River
A 40-year-old Wisconsin Dells man was wading in shallow water at a Lake Delton Park when he apparently stepped off a steep underwater ledge. The victim’s name hasn’t been released. The Lake Delton Fire Department was able to get a boat into the water quickly and pull him out, but emergency responders weren’t able to revive the man. He reportedly had limited swimming ability and bystanders at Newport Park weren’t able to reach him when he went under. The man’s name is currently being withheld until notification of family.
Source: WRJC.com
