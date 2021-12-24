Dells Man Charged After Causing Damage to IHOP Restaurant

A Wisconsin Dells man is facing charges after allegedly causing $30,000 in damage to a Wisconsin Dells restaurant. 32 year old Aaron Payne has been charged with Criminal Damage to Property over $2,500. Officers were dispatched to the Wisconsin Dells Culvers on Hwy13 in response to a man causing a disturbance. Payne was allegedly making threats and spitting all over the restaurant. A Culvers employee over hear Payne talking about damaging the IHOP restaurant next door. Authorities noted several computer systems damaged in the IHOP restaurant. A staff member admitted to forgetting to lock up a door allowing Payne to not force his way into IHOP. Payne was allegedly under the influence at the time.

