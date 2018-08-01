Dells Common Council Votes Resolution to Contribute To New High School Funding

Wisconsin Dells voted to approve a resolution contributing to the cost of a new high school at its previous common council meeting. The resolution was capped at $4.7 million. The money will come from premier resort tax funds. The new high school would include new athletic facilities to attract even more tourists for sports tournaments and events. The Common Council also believes the new high school would give students a more modern learning environment.

Source: WRJC.com

