Dells Closes Out Fieldhouse Wrestling Action with 54-24 Victory over Mauston

Wrestling in their final match at the current Wisconsin Dells Fieldhouse the Chiefs cruised to a 54-24 victory over the Mauston Golden Eagles. The Dells got things started with a Major Decision by Elijah Leonard over Mauston’s Draven Robinson. Mauston took their lone lead of the match on a Roman Martinez pin fall victory over Dominic Kontaxis of the Dells. The Dells used forfeits by Mauston and pins of their own to build a 37-6 lead from weights 195-113. Mauston then rattled off 3 straight pin fall victories. Justin Maguire pinned Dawson Kosterman of the Dells that was followed by Mauston pin fall victories by Jackson Whitney and Aydin Schroeder. That pulled Mauston within 37-24. The Chiefs however would close out the Fieldhouse wrestling action with 3 straight victories to seal the match. Gavin Kingsley teched Vincent Bellock 19-3. Billy Dethloff and Marty Koenig then picked up pin fall victories at 145 and 152. Both teams will travel to Nekoosa next Friday for the South Central Conference tournament.

Results

160 Elijah Leonard (WD) MD 9-1 over Draven Robinson (M)

170 Roman Martinez (M) Pin Fall Victory over Dominic Kontaxis (WD)

182 Matt Getgen (WD) Dec 4-2 over Dalton Hoehn (M)

195 Lennon Stroede (WD) Pin Fall Victory over Kade Yates (M)

220 Preston Backhaus (WD) Win Via Forfeit

285 Aaron Huff (WD) Win Via Forfeit

106 Will Van Dinter (WD) Pin Fall Victory over Hannah Hinninger (M)

113 Eliza Leonard (WD) Win Via Forfeit

120 Justin Maguire (M) Pin Fall Victory over Dawson Kosterman (WD)

126 Jackson Whitney (M) Pin Fall Victory over Eddie Schwark (WD)

132 Aydin Schroeder (M) Pin Fall Victory over Mikolaj Amaya (WD)

138 Gavin Kingsly (WD) TF 19-3 over Vincent Bellock (M)

145 Billy Dethloff (WD) Pin Fall Victory over Hunter Knitt (M)

152 Marty Koenig (WD) Pin Fall Victory over Brandon Dolata (M)

