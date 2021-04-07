Dells ATV Routes Open Friday April 9th

The City of Wisconsin Dells ATV routes will be open to the public starting Friday April 9th. Users can find a map of the approved roads and the newly adopted ordinance, chapter 10.40 at City Hall or on the home page of the City’s website at www.citywd.org

Source: WRJC.com







