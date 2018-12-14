Del Monte Recalls Canned Fiesta Corn Product
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture is advising consumers of a food recall for Del Monte canned fiesta corn seasoned with red and green peppers.
Source: WisconsinAgConnection.com
