DeJoy says a dozen mail sorting machines were removed in Wisconsin

U.S. Postmaster General Loius DeJoy says his office won’t be reinstalling 12 mail sorting machines that were removed in Wisconsin. During a Senate hearing Friday before a committee chaired by Wisconsin Republican Ron Johnson, Dejoy said the machines will not be returned to service, despite comments earlier this week that he’d be putting a stop […]

