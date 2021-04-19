Degner Du Charme, Bernece A. Age 92 of Hillsboro

Bernece A. Degner Du Charme

Bernece Ardis Degner Du Charme, 92, Hillsboro, passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021 in her home after a brief 3-week battle with cancer.

Born September 11, 1928 to Edward and Tena (Roloff) Borrmann in Mauston, WI, she graduated from the Wonewoc High School in 1946. Bernece married Laurence Degner on August 9, 1947 at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church in Hillsboro. They farmed in the Township of Wonewoc where they raised their family of 3 sons and 2 daughters.

Bernece worked for the Wonewoc Reporter newspaper from 1967 until her retirement in 1994. Laurence preceded her in death on January 15, 1992.

On April 20, 1993, she was united in marriage to Robert Du Charme, Sr. in Florida. After this union, they resided on the family farm until they moved to Hillsboro. Bob and Bernece spent their time together traveling, gardening and spending time with family and friends until his passing in May 2004.

She loved to garden, bake (especially her famous cookies), play cards and dance. She loved her family and her countless friends both past and present. Her love of God, above else, showed in everything she did and reflected that love to all she met. Bernece touched so many lives with her friendship, love and infectious smile.

Bernece was preceded in death by her parents, two half-sisters, Stella Borrmann and Irene Borrmann (Rehbeck); a half-brother Edward Borrmann, her two husbands and many other relatives and friends.

She is survived by her five children, Carl (Tonra) Degner, Wonewoc; Lyle (Lori) Degner, Beaver Dam; Jan (Gary) Olson of La Crosse, Dale (Rose) Degner, Sparta and Michelle (Don) Thew, Hillsboro. She is further survived by eight grandchildren, Matt (Robin) Degner, Travis (TJ) Degner, Elizabeth (Michael) Kehrmeyer, Denae (Marcia) Du Charme, John (Cindy) Degner, Krista (Phil) Hamilton, Dustin Thew and Dylan Thew. Bernece is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren, nieces, a nephew and many other family, neighbors and friends.

Funeral services will be held at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, Hillsboro on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 11 a.m. Burial will be in the Mount Vernon Cemetery in Hillsboro. Visitation will be held on Friday from 4-7 p.m. at Picha Funeral Home, Hillsboro and again from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. For online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made the St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church or to the Scenic Hills HOPE cancer foundation.

The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the Agrace Hospice team, who helped make her last days comfortable with their wonderful care and support.

Source: WRJC.com







