Degner, Carl Wayne Age 73 of Rural Wonewoc

Carl Wayne Degner, age 73 of rural Wonewoc, Wisconsin, passed away on Thursday, November 11, 2021.

Carl was born on October 8, 1948 to Laurence and Bernece (Borrmann) Degner in Sauk County, Wisconsin. He was raised in the Wonewoc / Hillsboro area, graduating from Wonewoc Center in 1966. Carl was married to Tonra Widstrand on June 5, 1971.

Carl worked as a meat cutter, truck driver and started his own dairy farming endeavors in 1978. He milked cows until 2001 when he then ventured into the custom bailing business. Over the last 20 years, Carl has logged an impressive number of round bales, estimated somewhere between 50 – 60 thousand.

Carl was known for his love of Farming, Farmalls and playing a mean hand of 500. Carl loved his antique tractors and going on tractor rides. He loved his snowbird trips with Tonra to Destin, Florida in the winter. He was always happy to tell anyone who asked that he was 48 years old.

He was extremely proud and enjoyed celebrating his 50 years of marriage. He was also proud of his children and extremely proud of all five of his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Tonra Degner; sons, Matt (Robin) Degner of Hillsboro and Travis (T.J.) Degner of Elroy; grandchildren, Deena, Kyle and Ryan Degner and Samson and Nadia Degner.

He is also survived by his siblings, brother, Lyle (Lori) Degner of Beaver Dam, sister, Janice (Gary) Olson of La Crosse, brother, Dale (Rose) Degner of Sparta and sister, Michelle (Donald) Thew of Hillsboro; along with several nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Carl was preceded in death by his Parents.

Visitation will be held on Monday, November 15, 2021 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Hillsboro; Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hillsboro, with Rev. Peter Snyder officiating. Visitation at the Church will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will be in the Mount Vernon Cemetery in Hillsboro.

The Picha Funeral Home in Hillsboro is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com

Source: WRJC.com







