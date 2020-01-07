Defense Carries Golden Eagles to 63-47 Victory Over Viroqua
The Mauston Golden Eagles Boys basketball team used a strong defensive effort to pick up a 63-47 victory over the Viroqua Blackhawks Tuesday night. Mauston held the Blackhawks to just 20 second half points in the victory. Cade Hall led the way for the Golden Eagles on the offensive end scoring 27 points. Gage Kobylski scored 18 points but also had a huge game defensively picking up block after block on the defensive end. Adon Saylor added 10 points for the Golden Eagles who improve to 6-3 on the season. Viroqua was led by Jacob Lots who scored 14 points. The Blackhawks fall to 6-3 on the season. Mauston returns to conference action Friday night when they host the Westfield Pioneers.
Source: WRJC.com
