Defense Attorney Tries To Have Cadaver Dog Evidence Tossed

A defense attorney was in La Crosse County Circuit Court Wednesday challenging the evidence against his client. Thirty-eight-year-old Erik Sackett is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of his girlfriend. Erin Somvilai was killed in June 2018. Sackett’s attorney was trying to have cadaver dog evidence tossed. He suggested training was too varied and cadaver dogs often make mistakes. Judge Elliott Levine says he will rule on the defense motion at a September 4th hearing.

Source: WRJC.com





