Defense Attorney Tries To Have Cadaver Dog Evidence Tossed
A defense attorney was in La Crosse County Circuit Court Wednesday challenging the evidence against his client. Thirty-eight-year-old Erik Sackett is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of his girlfriend. Erin Somvilai was killed in June 2018. Sackett’s attorney was trying to have cadaver dog evidence tossed. He suggested training was too varied and cadaver dogs often make mistakes. Judge Elliott Levine says he will rule on the defense motion at a September 4th hearing.
Source: WRJC.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Richland County Home Explosion And Fire Kills Woman, Injures Husband9 hours ago
- Defense Attorney Tries To Have Cadaver Dog Evidence Tossed10 hours ago
- Three Possible Candidates Consider Running for Congressman Duffy’s Seat10 hours ago
- Helene’s Hilltop Orchard in Merrill celebrates 100 years of farm’s lineage10 hours ago
- Auditors: State launched 90 investigations at King veterans home11 hours ago
- A $15 minimum wage would be life-changing for many workers, but could their jobs disappear...11 hours ago
- Organic Valley Now 100% Powered with Renewable Energy14 hours ago
- Menomonie Man Killed in Tractor Mishap14 hours ago
- Workshops Aim to Inform Farmers, Food Entrepreneurs About Grants14 hours ago
- Hiura leads Brewers to much needed win19 hours ago
- Packers send Gilbert to Titans20 hours ago
- Rep. Hintz says lame duck law about settlements needs to change to break stalemate1 day ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.