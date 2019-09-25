Defenders and critics of Trump draw wildly different conclusions from written record of Ukraine phone call
Wisconsin lawmakers react to Ukraine report along party lines.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- What shortage? Hard seltzers like White Claw have been abundant at Packers’ tailgate...7 hours ago
- Lawmakers tasked with preventing suicide drafted proposal that would have delayed funding ...7 hours ago
- MACC Fund pledges $25 million gift to Medical College of Wisconsin, Children’s Hospi...7 hours ago
- Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 9/248 hours ago
- Juneau County Jail Roster11 hours ago
- Five Wisconsin Deer Confirmed to Have Fatal EHD Disease13 hours ago
- World Beef Expo About to Kick-Off in West Allis13 hours ago
- Extension Meetings to Focus on Farm Succession Planning13 hours ago
- Brewers win 5th straight, reduce magic number to 118 hours ago
- Bucks fined 50K for discussion Giannis’ future contract19 hours ago
- Sheriff’s Sales1 day ago
- Jason Church enters 7th CD race1 day ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.