Deer V Vehicle Injures Hillsboro Woman  

A vehicle driven by Dennis Puckett and passenger Cheryl Puckett both 68 of Hillsboro were north bound on State Highway 80 in the Town of Greenwood, when a deer ran across the road and hit the front windshield of the Puckett vehicle.

Cheryl was transported to Gunderson St. Joseph’s with minor injuries. Dennis reported no injuries.

