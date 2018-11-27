Deer season was safest ever in Wisconsin

This year’s gun deer season is the safest on record for Wisconsin. That’s despite three hunters getting shot. Jon King with the Department of Natural Resources said those three hunters were treated for non-fatal gunshots wounds, but there have been no fatalities. King said six hunters were shot last year. None of them died. The […]

