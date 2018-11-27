Deer season was safest ever in Wisconsin
This year’s gun deer season is the safest on record for Wisconsin. That’s despite three hunters getting shot. Jon King with the Department of Natural Resources said those three hunters were treated for non-fatal gunshots wounds, but there have been no fatalities. King said six hunters were shot last year. None of them died. The […]
Source: WRN.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Local prep Scores from Monday 11/268 hours ago
- Skeletal Remains Found in Monroe County Near Clifton9 hours ago
- Beeman, Janette Marie 57 of Adams, WI9 hours ago
- 'I was so scared to tell anyone': Wisconsin teens grapple with dating violence10 hours ago
- Retallick Returns to Wisconsin Pork Association as Exec VP12 hours ago
- DATCP Issues Final Crop Report of 201812 hours ago
- State Fair Dairy Promotion Board Scholarships Available12 hours ago
- Speakers’ views differ at budget hearing16 hours ago
- ‘Flawless’: NASA craft lands on Mars after perilous journey16 hours ago
- Feeling right at home on campus16 hours ago
- The Wisconsin Rapids-area's newest babies include Kairi Joyce, Desmond Reid, & Jo...24 hours ago
- Reps. Moore and Pocan condemn use of tear gas by Border Patrol1 day ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.