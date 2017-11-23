Deer Hunter Shot In Leg; Fourth Wounded In Gun Season

(Fredonia, WI) — A deer hunter is recovering from a leg wound after two members of his hunting party shot him. Ozaukee County sheriff’s deputies say the two shooters were trying to hit a deer near Fredonia Wednesday, when their bullets went toward a 53-year-old Random Lake man and he was flown to a Milwaukee hospital with a wound to his upper left leg. The state DNR is investigating the incident with help from Ozaukee County deputies. At least two hunters have died and four wounded during the nine day gun deer season that ends Sunday. One died from natural causes near Westfield in Marquette County, and just ten miles from there, 57-year-old Dan Sonnenberg of rural Oxford died Saturday after he apparently shot himself accidentally in his ground blind, the state’s first gun deer hunter to be shot to death since 2015.

Source: WRJC.com

