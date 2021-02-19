DEENA DEGNER AND NIAH INGRAHAM EARN WISCONSIN 4-H KEY AWARD

Deena Degner of Wonewoc Badgers 4-H Club and Niah Ingraham of Blackhawk 4-H Club have been selected as the Juneau County, Wisconsin 4-H Key Award winners for this year. The Key Award presentations took place at the Juneau County 4-H Walk-Through Recognition Program held on January 31, 2021 at the Lyndon Station VFW.

The prestigious Key Award, one of the highest recognition a 4-H member can receive, honors a select group of 4-H participants annually. The youth receiving this award are ones who have demonstrated consistent growth in their 4-H involvement, developed and applied their leadership skills, and actively participated in their club and community.

According to April Martell, Juneau County Positive Youth Development Educator with UW-Madison Division of Extension, this year’s winners exemplify the goals and values of the Wisconsin 4-H Program.

“Deena Degner and Niah Ingraham have been life members in Juneau County 4-H. They have participated at every level possible including leadership positions plus local and state competitions, all while serving as mentors and role models for our younger 4-H members. Their commitment to living out the 4-H motto (To Make the Best Better) is seen in everything they do. The life skills they take with them from their time in 4-H will no doubt shape their future.”

Key Award recipients are high school students with at least three years of experience in 4-H and one year as a youth leader. The Wisconsin Farm Bureau and Rural Mutual Insurance Company sponsor the Wisconsin 4-H Key Award program. They have sponsored these awards for over 25 years, helping 4-H to honor some of Wisconsin’s finest youth.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.