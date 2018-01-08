December 26th one vehicle crash still under investigation
Juneau County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived on the scene just before 2 in the afternoon on the 26th to find a vehicle with severe damage in the ditch on Highway 12 west of County be in the town of Lisbon. The driver of the vehicle was not located immediately. Others in the area made false claims about not knowing who was driving and whose vehicle it was. Cody Wilson age 29 and Owen Lewis age 18 both were on the scene and talked to sheriff’s deputies. Owen Lewis returned to the scene to correct his statement later. The 2002 Mazda Protege is owned by Tanner Bigham age 23 and the registration is suspended and Tanner’s driver’s license is suspended. He claimed girlfriend Kennedy Moser age 19 was the driver of the vehicle. Several citations were issued to Bigham and Wilson.
Source: WRJC.com
News At Other State Sites:
- UPDATE: Water main break causes ceiling collapse at Wisconsin Rapids hotel4 hours ago
- Sturgeon Bay waterfront granary lives for another day4 hours ago
- Iowa Legislature hires HR director for harassment complaints4 hours ago
- Interactive map: Low-spending school districts4 hours ago
- “Godforsaken territory”: Marinette Co. Sheriff praises searchers who found bod...5 hours ago
- Wisconsin Rapids hotel evacuated after ceiling collapses in lobby5 hours ago
- Milwaukee Police Chief Edward Flynn says he’ll retire6 hours ago
- Rothschild police department sees increase in OWI arrests6 hours ago
- James Wilkinson7 hours ago
- Two injured in explosion at Signature Wafer Co. cookie plant in Ripon7 hours ago
- Police logs: Caller reports possible stalker8 hours ago
- Lechleiter, Connie Louise, age 65 of Necedah9 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.