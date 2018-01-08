December 26th one vehicle crash still under investigation

Juneau County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived on the scene just before 2 in the afternoon on the 26th to find a vehicle with severe damage in the ditch on Highway 12 west of County be in the town of Lisbon. The driver of the vehicle was not located immediately. Others in the area made false claims about not knowing who was driving and whose vehicle it was. Cody Wilson age 29 and Owen Lewis age 18 both were on the scene and talked to sheriff’s deputies. Owen Lewis returned to the scene to correct his statement later. The 2002 Mazda Protege is owned by Tanner Bigham age 23 and the registration is suspended and Tanner’s driver’s license is suspended. He claimed girlfriend Kennedy Moser age 19 was the driver of the vehicle. Several citations were issued to Bigham and Wilson.

Source: WRJC.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.