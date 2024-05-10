Deceased Male Discovered in Necedah Township

On 05/10/2024, at about 10:59am, the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office Communication Center received a call at N9553 11th Ave South, Necedah Township, in regards to a male subject not breathing. Upon arrival, responding deputies and Mauston Area Ambulance discovered a deceased adult male. As a result of the discovery, the death is being investigated by the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office.

At this time, no further information will be released as the investigation is ongoing. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.

We ask that the public respect the privacy of those involved and allow the investigation to proceed without interference.

Thank you for your understanding.

Source: WRJC.com







