Debate over gun control hits the Capitol
Assembly Democrats unsuccessfully pushed for a vote Tuesday on legislation that would have required background checks on all gun purchases in Wisconsin. The effort got bogged down in a nearly four-hour procedural debate, after Republicans amended the bill to remove the background check language – adding provisions dealing with straw purchases of firearms and creating […]
Source: WRN.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Wood County Board candidates Rozar, Eilers advance to spring election5 hours ago
- Firefighters battle Athens house fire5 hours ago
- As expected, Wisconsin sees low voter turnout for Spring Primary5 hours ago
- Wisconsin GOP takes over gun bill from Democrats5 hours ago
- The Latest: Wisconsin Assembly passes rural aid bill6 hours ago
- Wisconsin Legislature passes bulk of Walker welfare overhaul6 hours ago
- UPDATE: Woman found father dead in Wausau garage6 hours ago
- Wisconsin Supreme Court primary: Michael Screnock, Rebecca Dallet advance to April 3 gener...6 hours ago
- Wisconsin Assembly poised to loosen rent-to-own laws; bill's fate in Senate unclear6 hours ago
- Christman, Kleiman advance in Kewaunee mayoral race7 hours ago
- Hayes and Starr advance in District 2 while Fett and Wiederanders in District 67 hours ago
- State Senate passes welfare reform package10 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.