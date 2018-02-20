Debate over gun control hits the Capitol

Assembly Democrats unsuccessfully pushed for a vote Tuesday on legislation that would have required background checks on all gun purchases in Wisconsin. The effort got bogged down in a nearly four-hour procedural debate, after Republicans amended the bill to remove the background check language – adding provisions dealing with straw purchases of firearms and creating […]

